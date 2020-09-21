CJ inaugurates new facilities at Central Jail Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 21: Chief Justice of J&K High Court, Justice Gita Mittal today inaugurated new facilities at Central Jail Srinagar.

These facilities include interview block which has sound proof cabins, child friendly corners & separate enclosures for female inmates and a welfare block with Barber shop, Canteen, Gymnasium, Recreation hall, Bakery & Inmate calling system.

DG Prison, V K Singh; Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Jawad Ahmad; DIG Prisons Dr. M. S. Lone, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary were present on the occasion.

Chief Justice in her address appreciated the efforts made by jail authorities for welfare of prisoners. She welcomed the introduction of new facilities in prisons and encouraged the inmates to make best utilization of their time in prisons by acquiring skills available in the jail. She lauded the inmates who performed during the function and complimented the trainers and staff of Prisons Department for their efforts.

Sr. Superintendent, Central Jail Srinagar T. R. Katoch in his welcome address underlined various steps being taken in the prisons for reformation of prisoners and improving prison administration. He highlighted that the department is working towards making jails self-reliant and providing better living conditions and training facilities to the inmates.

Earlier, a ceremonial guard of honour was presented to Chief Justice.

On the occasion, a cultural programme was presented by the inmates.

The CJ-bakery at Central Jail Srinagar shall run on commercial lines with major part of profit accruing to the inmates working in the bakery.