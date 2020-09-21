CS reviews Covid-19 management in Jammu GMC, AHs

‘Devise effective treatment protocol for positive patients’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 21: Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam today asked Principal Government Medical College Jammu to put in place an effective protocol for treatment of Covid-19 patients and ensure doctors attend them on a regular basis.

The CS was chairing a meeting to review the Covid management in Government Medical College Jammu and its Associated Hospitals.

The meeting was attended by Finance Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atul Dulloo; Principal Secretary Agriculture, Naveen Chaudhary; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Sanjeev Verma; Principal GMC, Dr Nasib Chand Digra; Director NHM, Bhupendra Kumar; Commissioner JMC, Avny Lavasa and other concerned officers.

The Principal GMC apprised the CS about the overall functioning and strategy of GMC for treating Covid patients. It was informed that special arrangements have been put in place for the treatment of the Covid patients with adequate bed space and provision of ventilators. It was informed that a control room has been established in the GMC which is functional 24×7 to facilitate the Covid cases.

The Chief Secretary directed the Principal GMC to establish a holding area for testing and segregation of Covid and non Covid patients at entry points i.e emergency ward and OPD to prevent transmission of any kind.

He also directed Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation to start a drive in GMC to intensify cleaning and sanitation of the hospital building. He also directed the concerned authorities to stop parking in the hospital premises during the cleanliness drive to enable sanitization of each and every corner of the hospital.

Stressing on round the clock care of the Covid patients, he asked the hospital management to maintain the regular supply of oxygen to meet emergency cases.

The CS also reviewed the staff position of the GMC and the Principal informed that the recruitments are in process to engage nursing, paramedical staff. The CS asked to expedite the process.

Meanwhile, the CS reviewed the stock position of PPE kits, Oxygen Cylinders and other special Medicare facilities for the treatment of critical covid cases. He was informed that an adequate number of PPE kits and oxygen cylinders are available. He also asked the concerned for installing CCTVs in Covid wards.

Devising an effective strategy for containing the spread of Covid 19 in each district was also stressed upon.