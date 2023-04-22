Road connectivity improved drastically during BJP regime: Col Mahan

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Apr 22: Col Mahan Singh, Chairman District Development Council (DDC) Kathua has asserted that roads are the lifeline for the people and the Union Government is paying special focus on the roads in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, especially in the rural areas to promote ease of living for the people of this sensitive region.

He expressed this while addressing gatherings after kick-starting two important roads projects namely Jait to Nagrota via Kharmait (Length-three Kms) at sanctioned cost of Rs 5.20 crore and Khudku to Marta Nagrota (Length- 2 kms) at sanctioned cost of Rs 3.54 crore under NABARD in Basohli PWD (R&B). Before cutting the ribbon Col Mahan along with others performed Hawan and Pooja at both the places.

While inaugurating these twin roads in extremely backward region, Col Mahan congratulated people of Ghagror and Pretha Panchayats and expressed his sincere gratitude to PM Narendra Modi, Dr Jitendra Singh Union Minister and LG Manoj Sinha for providing funds for these vital road projects.

The DDC Chairman asserted that road connectivity in rural areas has drastically improved within a short span of just eight years especially due to PM Modi led Government at the Centre according to the priority attention to development of rural areas to fulfill BJP’s promise of overall equitable development. He said that the main aim of the incumbent Government is to bring the rural areas at par with urban areas. He said that the successive Governments in the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir totally neglected the rural and far flung areas as a result of which these areas remained underdeveloped.

Col Mahan asserted that earlier due to the apathy of outsiders who represented Basohli Assembly constituency for more than five decades, hardly any development had taken place in the region and also such genuine public demands were not honoured by these vested interests. However, now with the active involvement of local representatives and PM Modi in the helm of affairs, development is taking place at fast pace in this region, and overall in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir under the dynamic leadership of LG Manoj Sinha.

Besides, Col Mahan, Sushma Jamwal BDC Chairperson, Sarpanch Rajinder Singh, Sarpanch Maya Devi, Capt (retd) Des Ram, Ex BDO & senior local BJP leader Ram Chand, Capt (retd) Harnam Singh, Nek Ram, Prem Chand, Kishori Lal, Roop Singh and other residents were present in large number, especially female and youth.