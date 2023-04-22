Fight of Talwara migrants shall be taken to logical conclusion: Harsh

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Apr 22: Harsh Dev Singh, former Minister and JKNPP leader today vowed to take the fight of Talwara migrants for justice and rights to its logical conclusion.

“We have been fighting for the cause of Talwara migrants since more than two decades. You don’t feel alone after the demise of Prof Sahib (Bhim Singh). I along with my partymen shall lead your struggle from roads to Supreme Court and come out victorious with the blessings of God,” he asserted while addressing a rally of Jammu migrants at Talwara.

Singh said neglected militancy sufferers from hillocks of Jammu region had been facing hardships since 1998 when scores of poor hand to mouth living families had to flee from their dwellings in mountainous areas. He reminded that it was only Panthers Party which stood with them in all odds and continued to fight for their justice and rights.

“It is shocking that until now the justice in toto has not been delivered to you. But you should not worry. I feel your pain and agony. I pledge to take the struggle forward and will ensure that you get your share of justice with dignity and honour. I shall leave no stone unturned in order to get justice for you, no matter if I had to knock the doors of court again,” Harsh assured the gathering amid thundering applause.

Earlier, the President of Migrants Action Committee(MAC) Jagdev Singh apprised the NPP leader about their grievances pertaining to the release of cattle feed, ration, pending arrears at par with Kashmiri migrants as directed by Supreme Court of India, registration of left out and bifurcated families besides newly born and married family members, transport facilities to the migrant students from Talwara to Reasi, protection wall to the nallah passing through the colony to save the colony from floods, etc.

Singh called upon LG for his personal intervention into the miserable plight of the Jammu migrants. He also warned that if the genuine demands of the people were not conceded at the earliest Panthers Party shall come on roads and intensify its stir in favour of the Talwara migrants to ensure justice in the days to come.