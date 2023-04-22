Gandhi College honours Prof Autar Mattoo

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 22: Gandhi Memorial College Jammu honoured Professor Autar Mattoo, Research Scientist with the USDA Agriculture Research Service at an impressive event held at College’s Raipur campus near here, today.

In his address Prof. BL Zutshi president Hindu Educational Society Kashmir (HESK) and a well known scholar said it was a great pleasure to host distinguished Scientist, Prof Autar Mattoo. As part of the event Prof. Zutshi, in his welcome address provided him with an overview of the institution and the thrust areas being explored as well as making a tour of the campus.

As he shared his experiences of working in different countries across the globe, Prof. Mattoo stressed the importance of persistence in the pursuit of research. He mentioned that the field of Science offers boundless opportunities for growth, and he stressed the need to foster a culture of dedication and devotion among students.

During the event, he shared valuable insights with the audience and stressed the importance of having a deep passion for the work. The function was attended by A.K. Raina, former general secretary, M L Koul Gulabi, and M K Jalali, members of the Executive Body, as well as other staff members of the institution. The proceedings were conducted by Satish Talashi, Principal who read out information about the College Courses and other facilities offered to students.

The event was coordinated by Hema Koul, Lecturer, who also read out the citation in honour of Prof Autar Mattoo.