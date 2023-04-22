Firangi Dhaba Express awarded best in North Indian food category

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 22: Firangi Dhaba Express Jammu (Cloud kitchen) won the award for best in North Indian food category out of all the restaurants in J&K on Zomato and it has also been named as the best restaurant on Zomato.

Located on Sainik Colony-Chowadi Road, Firangi Dhaba bagged first place on Zomato 2023-2024 awards announced recently under customers choice ‘Best Restaurants’ awards.

The kitchen was started nine months back in July 2022 and since then it has got a very good response from its customers for its food quality and packaging. According to Zomato, the establishment is known for its quality food including dishes like Dhuni chicken, Dhuni Paneer, lamb chops, nacho cap, butter chicken and Balti meat.

The star dishes included in the menu are the wide range of authentic Hyderabadi Biryani both in veg & non-veg range which has given a new high to the newly opened Firangi Dhaba Express.

Opened by Vikram Sharma, Kartavya Bharti Pandoh and Ambar Mahajan (franchisor), the restaurant will be providing cafe style seating for 20-25 people at a time. Few cuisines offered here are also influenced by Himachal and these include Padhi Khatta Meat and Dhuni Paneer.