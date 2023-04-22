Punjab bids tearful adieu to soldiers martyred in Poonch attack

CHANDIGARH, Apr 22:

Scores of people today bid a tearful adieu to the four soldiers from Punjab who were martyred in the Poonch terror attack, amid chants of ‘Shaheed Amar Rahe’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

The mortal remains of the four soldiers — Havildar Mandeep Singh from Chankoian village, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh from Charik village, Sepoy Harkrishan Singh from Talwandi village and Sepoy Sewak Singh from Bagha village — were consigned to the flames with full military honours.

They were among the five soldiers martyred on Thursday after their vehicle was attacked by unidentified terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and caught fire because of the likely use of grenades. The fifth soldier killed in the attack hailed from Odisha.

The bodies of the four soldiers reached their native places this morning.

Slogans of ‘Shaheed Amar Rahe’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ rent the air as Kulwant’s body reached his village in Moga district in an Army vehicle bedecked with flowers. A large number of people gathered to pay their last respects to the soldier.

Kulwant’s family was inconsolable when his mortal remains reached the village. He is survived by his wife, one-and-a-half-year-old daughter and four-month-old son.

Faridkot MP Mohammad Sadique, Moga MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora and senior officials from the district administration, police and Army attended his last rites, which were performed with full military honours, including a gun salute.

In Ludhiana, a large number of people gathered in Chankoian village to pay a tribute to Mandeep Singh.

As his mortal remains reached his village, his wife, 11-year-old daughter and eight-year-old son saluted him one last time. His son lit his pyre.

Mandeep, who joined the Army 16 years ago, had visited his family a month back, said one of his relatives.

In Bathinda, the mortal remains of Sewak Singh were consigned to the flames in his village.

Sewak, who joined the Army in 2018, is survived by his father, a daily wager, and two sisters.

AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh and officials from the Army, district administration and police attended his last rites.

Similar scenes were witnessed in the village of Harkrishan Singh.

He is survived by his wife and two-year-old daughter.

Harkrishan’s father Mangal Singh said he was proud of his son.

AAP MLA Amansher Singh Kalsi and Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal were among those who attended his last rites.

The Punjab Government on Friday announced an ex gratia of Rs one crore each and a job to the kin of the slain soldiers. (PTI)