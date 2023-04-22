Justice Mehar Chand Mahajan’s statue being installed next month

Kavinder lauds role of social organisations

Excelsior Correspondent

PATHANKOT, Apr 22: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta asserted that social organizations like Mahajan Sabhas can play a significant role in uplifting the unprivileged sections of the society.

The senior BJP functionary was addressing a programme organized by Mahajan Sabha’s Youth Wing to felicitate him on his visit to Pathankot.

The programme was held under the chairmanship of Mahajan Sabha Youth Wing president, Sanju Mahajan.

Kavinder praised the Mahajan Sabha’s Youth Wing for doing commendable work in Pathankot and its periphery, especially the leading role which the organization is playing to uplift the downtrodden and subjugated sections of the society. He inspired the organizers of the event to continue with the good work.

On the occasion, Sanju apprised Kavinder Gupta that the Youth Wing of the Sabha is going to install a statue of Justice Mehar Chand Mahajan, a renowned personality of Mahajan Biradari, next month in Pathankot. Consequently, Kavinder expressed delight over this decision and promised to attend the unveiling ceremony of the statue of Justice Mehar Chand Mahajan.

President of Akhil Bharatiya Shiromani Mahajan Sabha and MLA, Mukerian Jangi Lal Mahajan also held interaction with Kavinder Gupta on telephone. Mahajan expressed gratitude towards Kavinder for visiting Pathankot and encouraging the members of Mahajan Sabha.

Central Mahajan Sabha, president, Nitin Mahajan Ladi, Deputy Mayor, Vikram Mahajan, Punjab Chairman, Captain (retd) Sunil Gupta, Bharat Mahajan, Vinay Mahajan, district president, Ajay Gupta, city president, Paras Mahajan, Rajan Gupta, Ajay Mahajan, Amit Mahajan, Amarjit Mahajan, Raj Mahajan, Sudhir Mahajan, Rajkumar Bittu, Sanjeev, Sunny Mahajan, Gaurav Mahajan and others were also present.

Meanwhile, Kavinder Gupta also participated in the mass marriage ceremony at Pathankot organized by Gauri Shanker Sewa Samiti. He appreciated the Samiti for organizing a mass marriage ceremony of 108 girls.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavinder said that this is a noble cause and people should come forward for such activities as the same help in promoting philanthropy in the society. He said today there is dire need of such social organizations which are working selflessly for welfare of needy people.