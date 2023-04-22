FICCI FLO releases Members Privilege Manual

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 22: FICCI FLO Jammu-Kashmir & Ladakh held its first members meet for the term 2023-2024 here at the KC Residency Hotel, where Chairperson Varuna Anand and the Core Team Members launched their first “Members Privilege Manual” under the “Take Pride in your Tribe” campaign.

FLO JKL is the largest women-led Chambers of Commerce in Southeast Asia, and this campaign aims to boost the businesses of their members by offering discounts within their membership base as listed in the FLO JKL Privilege Manual.

This move is expected to expand operations within the fraternity, deepen relationships, and support each other’s progress. The event also included networking, ice-breaking, and introductions, during which Varuna Anand shared her vision for the upcoming year and apprised the members of the works done by Founding Chairperson Kunwarani Ritu Singh over the past two years.

The Core Team and EC members were felicitated and introduced to all members, and all new members were requested to introduce themselves to create synergy and affinity between all members.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Ruchika Gupta, Senior Vice-Chairperson, and emphasized the importance of teamwork and taking pride in being a FLO JKL member to build on the growth and success of the chapter.