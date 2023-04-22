Sheetal Nanda visits Reasi, Udhampur districts; inspects polling stations

Special Summary Revision

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI/UDHAMPUR, Apr 22: Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare and Electoral Roll observer for Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar, Reasi and Udhampur districts, Sheetal Nanda, today visited Udhampur and Reasi districts.

During her visit to the Assembly Constituency 58- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi of Reasi, the Roll Observer inspected polling stations 56- Aghar Jitto, 58- Bhangal, 66- Kotli Bajalian, 67- Kotli Bajalian-A and 89- Dhanote and checked the forms of additions, deletions, modifications and transpositions.

Similarly, during her visit to Udhampur, the Roll Observer inspected Polling Stations number 17, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 27 and 100 at Tikri, Garnai, Rehmbal and Garhi area of Assembly Constituency 59-Udhampur West and 60- Udhampur East. She also conducted verification of additions, deletions, modifications and transpositions being carried out during the current Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls-2023.

Electoral Roll Observer exhorted upon the concerned officers and officials to strictly follow laid down procedure and guidelines of Election Commission of India for Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls.

She also asked the EROs and AEROs to ensure that no deletion should be made without supporting documents to that effect as per the directives of Election Commission of India.

The Electoral Roll Observer was accompanied by Ghansham Singh, Additional District Development Commissioner, Udhampur, Gurdev Kumar, Deputy District Election Officer, Udhampur, Angrez Singh Mankotia, Electoral Registration Officer, 58- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Rakesh Kumar, Deputy District Election Officer Reasi and concerned AEROs.