‘I was influenced by Modi’s policies’: Zorawar Singh on joining BJP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 22: Zorawar Singh, vice- president, Press Club Jammu and Chairman Team Jammu along with hundreds of supporters joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of senior party leaders at party Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

Tarun Chugh, national general secretary, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ravinder Raina, president, J&K BJP, MP (Lok Sabha), Jugal Kishore Sharma and Ashok Koul, general secretary (Org.), vice-president, Sham Lal Sharma, general secretary, Sunil Sharma, senior leader Devinder Singh Rana and other senior party leaders welcomed Zorawar Singh on the occasion.

Tarun Chugh, welcoming Zorawar Singh, said that BJP is the only political party with a nationalist stance and democratic set-up. He said that BJP works on the principle of ‘nation first, party second, self last’, hence anybody or organization that intends to serve the nation and the society with a selfless attitude, ultimately comes to join BJP.

Chugh also warned the enemy forces not to check the tolerance capacity as this is New India. He also cited bold decisions and dedicated good governance to the Modi Government. He said that only the decisive Government of Modi has taken J&K out of the turmoil that has prevailed here for decades.

Ravinder Raina congratulated Zorawar Singh for his decision to join BJP and said that he has come to the right platform. He said that we have surely witnessed his capacity to work dedicatedly for the society. He showered praise on the working style of Zorawar Singh and said that he has the high confidence that Singh’s service would be useful for the organization and the society both.

Speaking on the occasion, Zorawar Singh Jamwal said that he decided to join BJP because of its pro- people, pro-Jammu and pro-youth policies. He said that BJP is the only party, which has empowered Jammu and ended decades long discrimination with the region.

“BJP implemented what it promised and we have experienced this in the historic decisions like public holiday on birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, giving political justice to Jammu region by delivering 6 out of 7 Assembly seats during de-limitation of seats etc,” he said and asserted that the day is not far when under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Home Minister, Amit Shah that India will take back area of J&K that is under illegal occupancy of Pakistan.

Zorawar Singh also highlighted the initiatives being taken by the Modi Government in fight against drug abuse, which has been core agenda of the Team Jammu.