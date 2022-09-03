RNC Society elects new governing body

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 3: Royal Nest Chandan (RNC) Society, Sector 1-A, Extension, Trikuta Nagar elected a new governing body at a general body meeting held today.

In the elections, Vijay Gupta was elected as Chairman while Ashwani Sharma as President, Ajit Wangoo as General Secretary; Puneet Singh Anand as Vice President and Anthony Ignatius as the Treasurer of the society.

Vijay Gupta, the newly elected Chairman assured the RNC inmates that the newly inducted body will work for the upliftment and development of the society.

Vijay Gupta emphasized the importance of continued support from each member of society and asked people to extend wholehearted support to the newly elected body in carrying out the development works in the society.

Among others present were Gursharan Singh Anand, Col. TL Sharma, Sandeep Gupta, Manvir Singh Gambhir, Romilla Bhat, etc.