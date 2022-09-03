Mayor, Jugal lay foundation stone of commercial complex at Jeevan Nagar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 3: Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor JMC along with Jugal Kishore Sharma Member of Parliament Jammu-Poonch Lok Sabha constituency today laid foundation stone of a commercial complex alongside the major Satwari- Kunjwani road on Municipal land in Jeevan Nagar Jammu of Ward No.58.

Purnima Sharma, Deputy Mayor, Raj Kumar, Chairman Public Health and Sanitation Committee JMC, Hardeep Singh Mankotia, Chairman Swacch Bharat Committee, Ajay Gupta, Chairman Social Justice Committee, Tirath Kour Raina Councilor of Ward No. 58, Baldev Singh Billowaria Councilor of Ward No. 56, Pawan Singh Chib, Councilor of Ward No. 23, Jai Deep Sharma Councilor of Ward No. 22, Parvinder Singh Pummy, Ex Councilor of Ward No.58 as well as Rahul Yadav Commissioner JMC, Rajesh Kumar Sumberia Joint Commissioner, (Works) JMC Neeraj Vaid Assistant Executive Engineer (Project), K.K Bali Assistant Engineer (Project) along with other supervisory staff of projects division JMC, concerned contractor, besides prominent citizens of the area were present there during the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor said that with the sincere efforts of local Councilor as well as Project Division of JMC, the work of commercial complex to be constructed at an amount of Rs 5.00 crore has been started. He further said that the JMC is constructing this commercial complex with the aim to rent the space with parking facility to various anchor stores as these anchor stores besides providing merchandise to public under one roof can fetch handsome revenue to JMC.

He further said that the JMC has proposed to construct this building with basement, ground + four floors as the basement & ground floor will be kept for parking while upper floors will be kept for commercial halls.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament also spoke on the occasion and said that many exemplary measures have been taken in terms of development works within the limits of JMC during the last four years for Jammu neat, clean and green city.

Later, Mayor also kick started the work of laying of cemented slab on community hall near Shiv Mandir, at Upper Shiv Nagar Jammu of Ward No.33, the work of which was started few months back on the demand of local residents especially females as there was no such facility where ladies from the adjoining areas can perform Satsang & other religious functions.