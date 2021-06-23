Revisit security arrangements as terrorists look for soft targets: DGP

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 23: To review the police functioning in Kashmir Zone, the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh today chaired a crime and security meeting of all Range DIGs and District SSPs including Police Districts of valley here at Police Headquarters.

The meeting was attended by ADGP Coordination Danesh Rana, IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, IGP CIV Alok Kumar, DIGs Amit Kumar, Sujit Kumar and Abdul Jabbar and all district SSPs of Kashmir zone.

Before the commencement of meeting, the DGP J&K alongwith all officers of Kashmir Zone paid homage to the Martyr Inspector Parvaiz Ahmad Dar who was killed in a cowardly attack by terrorists yesterday evening at Nowgam area of Srinagar.

During the meeting, threadbare discussion was held on general crime work & UA (P) Act cases registered in 2020-21 backlog cases and their disposal, conviction of all crime cases including cases related to terrorism & narcotics. Besides, the overall security scenario of the Kashmir Zone was discussed.

The DGP impressed upon the officers that periodic review meetings be held and sensational cases must be investigated under the direct supervision of the DIGs alongwith the district SSPs. He stressed upon the officers to speed up the disposal of all pending narcotic cases and directed that quality of investigation and disposal of these cases needs drastic improvement.

He said that training expertise, adoption of latest techniques and standard practices would bring improvement in investigation of the cases including cyber crimes that in return will bring respite to the general public. He directed the officers to ensure that the investigating officers are imparted training and exposure to standard investigation practices and use of technologies and added that investigation of all pending cases should be completed on merits and the culprits brought to justice.

The DGP directed the officers that the Probationer Sub-Inspectors in their respective districts be trained for investigating cases of serious nature by organizing workshops and inviting experts. He stressed upon officers to supervise daily routine physical training and weekly parades for officers and personnel to improve their physical fitness.

The DGP directed the officers to revisit the security arrangements as terrorists would continue to look for soft targets.

Earlier Power Point Presentation was given by each district SSPs regarding crime and security scenario of their respective jurisdictions.

Later, the DGP visited the family of martyred Inspector Parvaiz Ahmad Dar. He was accompanied by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG Central Kashmir Range Amit Kumar and SSP Srinagar Sandeep Choudhary.

Singh expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. He also assured all the possible help from the department to the family of the martyr.