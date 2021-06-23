Div Com Ladakh chairs review meeting of Revenue Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, June 22: Divisional Commissioner, Ladakh, Saugat Biswas, today chaired a review meeting of the Revenue Department with the Revenue Officers of District Leh.

The meeting deliberated on the current position of Jamabandi, Girdawari, mutations, the record of newly bifurcated villages, registration, encroachments, land acquisition cases, disposal of Revenue/Judicial cases, implementation of PSGA/RTI Act and settlement operation.

Saugat Biswas directed the completion of pending Jamabandis within the set period. He also reviewed the tehsil-wise status of Jamabandi and set targets for its completion in each tehsil. He also advised Patwaris to commence yearly crop inspection by 15th July and updation of Girdawari registers on time.

While discussing the notification of revenue villages, separation of land records in certain villages, the Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned official to examine, investigate and put up recommendations explaining the reason for separating the revenue records under what circumstances. He also asked to specify the orders in place and the recommendations.

Speaking about the newly recruited Patwaris, he directed both the Deputy Commissioners to issue postings immediately to areas deficit of staff by June-end.

Divisional Commissioner Biswas also asked the Deputy Commissioner to process for engaging trained Revenue officials for timely completion of Revenue documentation which were pending due to shortage of staffs.

All SDMs and Tehsildars were directed to submit detail list of State land encroached in various sub divisions and Tehsils of Leh district. To discourage encroachment of lands in the district, the officers and the officials were asked to be vigilant and to ensure that there is no illegal allotment of land made without following due processes under revenue laws.

Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Srikant Suse; Additional Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Sonam Chosjor; IAS probationer, Namgyal Angmo; Deputy Secretary with Divisional Commissioner, Rigzin Spalgon; SDM Durbuk, Samrinder Singh; SDM Khaltse, Tanveer Ahmad; SDM Nyoma, Rigzin Angmo; Tehsildar Diskit, Tashi Jorgyas; Tehsildar Leh, Attaullah along with concerned Naib Tehsildars and I/C DIRLMP, attended the meeting.