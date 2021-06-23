DIG reviews functioning of Armed Battalions stationed at APC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 23: DIG JKS Range Atul Goel, who is also holding the additional charge of DIG Armed/IRP Jammu today, visited APC Channi Himmat here.

He was accompanied by Shiv Kumar Sharma, SO to DIG JKS Range.

DIG Atul Goel was received by Anita Sharma SSP Commandant IRP-14th Battalion and Sunil Raj, SSP Commandant JKAP-7th Battalion.

During the visit, DIG reviewed the overall functioning of the Armed Battalions stationed at APC Channi Himmat. He also held a meeting with all gazetted officers of both the battalions.

Commandants of both the battalions gave a brief introduction about the deployment of the respective battalions and major issues related to administration, logistics and operations, security review of APC complex and welfare of jawans were discussed.

DIG Atul Goel confirmed affirmative action. He also appreciated the efforts put in by both the Commandants for beautification and cleanliness of APC Complex especially for parking area, newly created recreation hall, open air gym and jawans mess.

He laid stress on coordination with all agencies including district police to maintain law and order in the society.

DIG Atul Goel directed the Commandants to take care of jawans and their welfare should be on priority as they are performing duties in ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and hot weather conditions. He assured all kind of support from District Police for better coordination and support.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commandants, DySPs and Coy Commanders.