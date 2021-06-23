BJP pays glowing tributes to Dr Mookherjee on his Martyrdom Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 23: On the Martyrdom Day of veteran leader and founder president of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, the Jammu and Kashmir BJP organized programmes in more than 1700 places at booth level across the Union Territory, wherein his services and sacrifice were recalled and floral tributes were paid to him.

Click here to watch video

BJP president, Ravinder Raina, alongwith vice-president of the party, Yudhvir Sethi, general secretary, Dr. Devinder Manyal, DDC Chairman, Maan Singh, vice-chairman, Raghunandan Singh, Ex-MLA Rajeev Jasrotia, district president Gopal Mahajan, garlanded the statue of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookherjee at Mookerjee Chowk, Kathua and also addressed a large gathering of the people besides unfurling a 40 feet Tricolour on the occasion.

Ravinder Raina, in his tributes, said that Dr. Mookherjee was pained to see that J&K had separate Flag, separate Constitution and separate post of Prime Minister. He launched an agitation to oppose the permit system and was arrested to enter J&K without obtaining a permit. He sacrificed his life for the cause of the nation under mysterious circumstances in a jail in Srinagar.

He added that with the abrogation of Article 370, the dream of Dr. Mookherjee stand fulfilled.

At party headquarter, Jammu, former Dy. CM, Kavinder Gupta, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, general secretary (Organization), Ashok Kaul, secretary, Rekha Mahajan, office secretary, Tilak Raj Gupta and corporators paid tributes to the great leader.

Kavinder Gupta said that J&K has been completely integrated with the Indian Union, which is the result of the mission started by Dr. Mookherjee.

Jugal Kishore Sharma also paid rich tributes to Dr. Mookherjee and described him as a man committed for the nation and its unity and integrity.

Similar programmes were held in 322 booths in Kathua, 280 in Reasi, 255 in Jammu Rural, 165 in Basohli, 125 in Ramban, 120 in Nowshera, 45 in Jammu West, 150 in Akhnoor, 100 in Jammu, 70 in Doda, 80 in Samba, 55 in R.S. Pura, 18 in Kishtwar, 5 in Poonch, 5 by Kashmir Displaced District and 37 in Kashmir.

BJYM also organised 28 programmes, Mahila Morcha 11, OBC Morcha 24, Kissan Morcha 30 and ST Morcha 8 programmes to pay tributes. Both BJYM president Arun Prabhat Singh and Mahila Morcha president, Sangeeta Dogra and ST Morcha president, Prof Garu Ram Bhagat recalled the role and sacrifice of the great leader while paying tributes to him in the programmes held in their respective areas.

The other BJP leaders who paid tributes to Dr Mookherjee at different places in Jammu region included former Minister and party vice president, Sham Lal Sharma, general secretaries, Vibodh Gupta and Sunil Sharma, former Ministers, Sat Sharma and Priya Sethi, , JMV Deputy Mayor, Purnima Sharma, Corporator Baldev Singh Billawaria, corporator Sanjay Baru, Keshav Chopra, president Talab Tillo Mandal, Rajiv Charak, corporator, Sharda Kumari, Braham Jyot, president OBC Morcha, BJP senior leader, Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, Chand Ji Bhat, president Displaced District BJP, corporator, Parmodh Kapahi.

Kashmiri Pandit Conference president, Kundan Kashmiri and vice president, Tej Pandita also held a meeting at Union Capital to recall the services of Dr Mookherjee.

Meanwhile BJP leaders on the death anniversary of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, distributed ration among the poor families in a programme held at party office on Wednesday.

Former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta, Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma, general secretary (Organization) Ashok Kaul, handed over bags of rice and other packed food items to 80 poor families in presence of party’s prominent activists.

Freedom Fighters Memorial Association (FFMA) also paid tributes to Dr Mookherjee on his death anniversary. The function in this regard was organised by FFMA chairman, Ved Gandotra at Dogra Shourya Stghal, Ambphalla here.

Central University of Jammu in collaboration with Centre for Ladakh and Jammu Kashmir Studies (Jammu Kashmir Chapter) organised a webinar named Manthan on the occasion of “Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Balidan Diwas” on the theme “National Security, Human Rights and Higher Education”.

Prof. Ashok Aima, Vice Chancellor of Central University of Jammu chaired the webinar. Richa Kothari, Director of Centre for Comparative Religious and Civilization welcomed the eminent speakers Prof Rajneesh Shukla ,Vice Chancellor, MGAHV, Wardha, Justice Ravi R. Tripathi Chairperson, GSHRC, Dr. B. N. Ramesh DGP, PR&M, West Bengal and Keynote speaker, Ramakrishna Goswami, president, Bhartiya Charitra Nirman Sansthan, New Delhi.

Dr. Ajay Kumar Singh, Assistant Professor, CCRC was the coordinator of the event and gave the welcome address by highlighting the glory of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Harshvardhan Gupta Secretary Centre for Ladakh and Jammu Kashmir Studies, JK Chapter introduced the tremendous work of Centre for Ladakh and Jammu Kashmir Studies in Research and its contribution in academia.

Rama Krishna Goswami demanded Bharat Ratna for Dr. Shyamaprasad Mookerjee.

Prof. Rajneesh K Shukla described Dr. Mookerjee contribution in the education arena such that he had challenged the British centric education policy of the 19th century. Prof Rajneesh shared important facts like as the youngest Vice-Chancellor in the University of Calcutta, he implemented Bengali language as medium in the curriculum and also establishment of Islamic, Sikh and comparative religious studies.

Dr. B N Ramesh underlined Dr. Mookerjee’s dream of ‘One Nation, One Constitution, One Flag.

Justice Ravi R. Tripathi termed Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee as the role model for the coming generation.