Cong regrets non-inclusion of mainstream parties in APM

*Questions cancellation of Amarnath Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 23: Congress today regretted the non-invitation and non-inclusion of other mainstream recognized political parties especially from Jammu region in All Party Meet (APM) in Delhi on Thursday, as the BJP does not want others to highlight its failures and hollow claims, which is against the spirit of democracy.

The chief spokesperson of JKPCC, Ravinder Sharma, flanked by farmer minister and PCC vice president Raman Bhalla also raised questions over the complete cancellation of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, when Covid situation has improved and Vaishno Devi Yatra is going on smothly .

Sharma questioned the non- invitation and non-inclusion of other mainstream political parties and several social groups, especially having their voice in Jammu & Kashmir, who had been earlier too, invited and participated in the round table conferences on J&K during UPA Govt headed by Dr Manmohan Singh.

PCC leaders questioned why those parties who had been in electoral politics for long time and had their representatives in the past in the state legislature besides other socio-political groups representing various sections and groups have not been invited. Why selective approach when these groups have been part of earlier deliberations during UPA. Probably BJP does not want any other political party to exist in Jammu Region and it fears exposures of its hollow claims post August 2019 in Jammu region.

Bhalla and Sharma strongly criticized the complete cancellation of Shri Amarnath Yatra when Covid situation has improved a lot for time being and Holy Vaishno Devi Yatra is going on besides normal business activities have been restored. The Govt has double standards on this aspect. Limited number of yatris and holy yatra should have been allowed and if at all the Covid situation worsens again, the Yatra could have been stopped like BJP Govt did in August 2019, for disbanding the state. Highest number of Amarnath pilgrimage was witnessed during NC-Congress regime crossing 6.35 lakh mark but it declined continuously during BJP Govt, they regretted.

The Congress leaders also impressed upon the Govt to make full preparations of the anticipated third wave of Covid-19 and improve health infrastructure and the expeditions coverage of all for vaccine, as requested by the Congress leadership. The failure of the Govt to respond to the earlier concerns of the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, resulted into the people have suffered and died in first and especially second wave of Covid.

They strongly condemned the killing of CID inspector Parvez Ahmed Dar in Kashmir on Tuesday and paid tributes to the slain cop and expressed sympathies with his family. The party reiterated its stand as explained in CWC resolution of Aug, 2019 seeking restoration of full statehood immediately without further delay, as much delay has been caused.