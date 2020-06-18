Lt Governor Reviews developmental scenario, COVID-19 management efforts in the District Doda

E- inaugurates and lays foundation stones of various important projects

Doda : Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today visited Doda and reviewed the developmental scenario in the district, besides taking stock of the COVID-19 management and containment efforts by the District Administration.

At the outset, the Lt Governor e-inaugurated various developmental projects which includes construction projects like- Gatha Gawari link road and its extension to New hospital building at Gawari, Chamba road to Akhroot Bagh Bhaderwah, Chakka to upper Dandi link road and 41.50 mtr span steel foot bridge at Lamoth Bhaderwah and project under PMDP for providing dedicated power to Jamia Masjid and Vaski Nag Temple Bhaderwah.

He also laid the foundation stones of Laloor Dhana Gujjar Basti Water supply scheme, upgradation of road from L056-NH244 KM 23rd RD 900 to Chill (length 9 kms) and upgradation of road from L021 Doda to Malwana Jagir, Part-1. The Lt Governor dedicated these projects to the people of the district.

During the meeting, the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Doda briefed the Lt Governor, through power-point presentation, about various measures taken by the district administration to effectively deal with the COVID-19 pandemic across the district.

Complimenting the efforts of District Administration, the Lt Governor asked the DDC to continue persistent efforts in order to effectively deal with the COVID-19 menace in the district. He directed the DDC to augment the health infrastructure in terms of availability of essential medical equipments like oxygen cylinders, concentrators, X-ray machines etc. The Lt Governor directed the DDC to ensure 100% installation of Aarogya Setu app by the employees, besides by all the PRI members and Urban Local Bodies’ representatives on priority basis, besides focusing on the testing of vulnerable population.

While reviewing the developmental scenario of the district, the Lt Governor sought a detailed report on the physical and financial status of various ongoing projects of different departments under various schemes.

Highlighting the achievements of MGNREGA, the DDC informed the Lt Governor that in the previous year, the district has achieved 39 lakh PDs which this time, has been targeted of 50 lakhs PDs generation in the RDD Sector with special focus on SC and ST wards of the district.

The Lt Governor asked the DDC to achieve the target under stipulated time frame. He observed that as there are a number of returnee labourers, MGNREGA is going to play a vital role in the employment generation in the upcoming days.

The Lt Governor directed all the departments to ensure the timely completion of languishing projects which are important for the overall development of the district and the general public.

Stating the importance of the mega project of GMC Doda, the Lt Governor directed the executing department to complete the construction work before the end of August 2020 and start the procurement of critical medical equipments so that it could be made fully functional as soon as possible.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor also reviewed developmental scenario of various sectors including Education, Power, Jal Shakti, Tourism, Agriculture and allied sectors, and extorted upon the officers to take all necessary measures to streamline these sectors and remove bottlenecks, if any, besides augmenting the infrastructure to meet the developmental aspirations of the people of the district.

The Lt Governor appreciated the various District level initiatives taken by the District Administration Doda like film festival, Zimaidari “Ek Ahsas” to boost the quality education in the District, KARTAVYA “Hamary Buzurg Hamari Pehchan” and free coaching to the civil services aspirants etc.

The meeting was attended by District Development Commissioner, Doda, Dr. Doifode Sagar Dattatray; DIG Doda/Kishtwar/Ramban Range, Abdul Jabbar; ADC Doda, Kishori Lal Sharma; SSP Doda, Mumtaz Ahmad and other senior officers.