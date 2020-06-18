10 states/UTs seek 3-month extension of free grains supply to poor, migrants

NEW DELHi: As many as 10 states and union territories have asked for extending the free distribution of foodgrains and pulses to poor and migrants, including non-ration card holders, for another three months, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Thursday. Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Yojana (PMGAY), the Government is distributing 5 kg food grains per person and 1 kg pulses per family for free for April-June, and also providing the same quantity of free grains and pulses to 8 crore migrants, who don’t have either central or state ration card, for June-July.

“We have received requests from 10 states/UTs for extension of these two schemes for another three months. We are examining the matter and accordingly take a call on moving a Cabinet proposal,” Paswan told reporters. (AGENCIES)