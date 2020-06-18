India asks China to confine its activities to its side of LAC

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday asked China to confine its activities to its side of the Line of Actual Control and that it must not take any unilateral action to alter it.

Referring to the Galwan Valley clash, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India was strongly committed to ensuring the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Speaking to reporters at an online media briefing, he also said that no Indian soldiers were missing since the Galwan Valley clash on Monday evening. (AGENCIES)