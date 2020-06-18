Pak will try to infiltrate more terrorists into J&K in view of Ladakh standoff: DGP

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh on Thursday warned that Pakistan will try to infiltrate more terrorists and also give impetus to violence in the Kashmir Valley and elsewhere in view of the standoff between the armies of India and China in Ladakh.

The Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday chaired a high-level meeting of officers to review the security scenario of the union territory particularly on the borders.

Cross border infiltration attempts are being made continuously from Pakistan even during the pandemic and we have to be extra alert to thwart such attempts, he said. (AGENCIES)