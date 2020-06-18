2 militants killed in encounters; one operation still underway

SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Pulwama and Shopian districts on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Meej in Pampore area of Pulwama, in South Kashmir, this morning, a police official said. He said the operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the search party, inviting a retaliation.

One militant has been killed so far, the official said, adding the operation was still in progress.

Meanwhile, in the second anti-militancy operation of the day, security forces killed a militant at Munand-Bandpava area of Shopian, also in south Kashmir, the police official said. (AGENCIES)