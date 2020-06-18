India not in favour of sitting and crying over corona crisis, will turn it into opportunity: PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India is not in favour of sitting and crying over the COVID-19 crisis and will instead turn it into an opportunity to become self-reliant.

Speaking at the launch of commercial coal mining, he said India will fight the coronavirus and also win against it.

“India is not in favour of considering this as a big calamity and sit and cry over it. Howsoever big calamity it might be, India is committed to turning it into an opportunity,” he said. “India will fight coronavirus and also win against it.”

The pandemic has presented India an opportunity to become self-reliant, he said.

Self-reliance means cutting down on imports and using the foreign exchange saved for the welfare of the poor, he noted, adding it also means exploiting domestic resources and ‘Make in India’ replacing imports. (AGENCIES)