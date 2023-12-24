Retd SSP shot dead with .12 bore gun in Baramulla

Police seizes several guns in vicinity

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Dec 24 : A retired police officer was shot dead allegedly by militants this morning while he was giving a call for prayers from a local Masjid in Baramulla district.

The retired SSP, Mohammad Shafi Mir, 72, was giving call for pre-dawn prayers in the Masjid through the loudspeaker when it abruptly stopped as he was shot at with a .12 bore gun.

Police stated that Mir, who retired as a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in 2012, was shot inside the Masjid in Gantmulla Sheeri area.

“Terrorists fired upon Mohammad Shafi, a retired police officer, at Gantmulla, Sheeri Baramulla, while praying ‘azaan’ in the Masjid and succumbed to injuries,” the Kashmir Zone Police said.

Police are also looking into the possibility of personal animosity as the deceased was shot with a .12 bore gun. Police have seized several .12 bore guns in the area and are looking for the gun that was used for the attack.

After the incident, a large number of people gathered at Mir’s house and at the Masjid complex to pay their respects. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and conveyed his deep sympathies to Mir’s family.

In a post on X, the Lt Governor said: “Pained beyond words on the dastardly terrorist attack on retired police officer, Mohammad Shafi Mir while he was giving a call for prayer in the mosque. Cowards responsible for this barbaric act will not be spared. My condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief”.