Night, day temps plummet

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Dec 24: The minimum and maximum temperatures in Kashmir dropped today with night temperatures settling below freezing point.

The day temperatures of Srinagar, Qazigund, Pahalgam, Kupwara, Kokernag and Gulmarg were recorded at 8.5 degree Celsius, 8.8 degree Celsius, 8.2 degree Celsius, 9.3 degree Celsius, 8.6 degree Celsius and 5.5 degree Celsius respectively.

A Meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.1°C against 1.2°C the previous night and it was above 0.1°C normal for the city for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 2.0°C against 1.4°C the previous night. The minimum temperature was normal for the town.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 3.9°C against 0.2°C the previous night and it was 1.1°C above normal for the resort.

Kokernag recorded a minimum of minus 1.1°C against 1.2°C the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 1.0°C for the place.

Kupwara recorded a low of minus 2.7°C against 1.3°C the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal there.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3.5°C against minus 1.5°C the previous night and the temperature was 2.3°C above normal for the resort.

Kashmir valley is under ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter. While ‘Chillai-Kalan’ will end on January 30, it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which starts from February 20 to March 1.

From December 24-26, weather is expected to be generally dry.

”Generally cloudy weather is expected with possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches on December 27. Generally dry weather is expected from December 28-31. Overall there is no significant weather activity till December ending”.