Entire nation working to make India self-reliant, developed country: LG

‘Education only tool to transform society’

Excelsior Correspondent

VARANASI, Dec 24: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the commemorative event at Jagatpur, Varanasi, today. He paid tribute to Babu Shivnath Singh, freedom fighter, social reformer, well-known educationist and founder of Jagatpur Post Graduate College.

Addressing the gathering, Sinha said Babu Shivnath Singh played a historic role in Champaran Satyagraha.

“Babu Shivnath Singh promoted the idea of universal access to education and established a senior secondary school in 1945 to bring the quality education within the reach of all sections of society,” he said.

The Lt Governor said “our forefathers like Babu Shivnath Singh were committed to the promotion and all-round development of the nation and the institutions founded by them are actively engaged in this task.”

The sacrifice of our freedom fighters and their vision continues to be a great source of strength for the nation. The youth must follow their ideals and values to put the country on the path of Viksit Bharat, the Lt Governor said.

Terming education and knowledge as a prerequisite for complete socio-economic equality, the Lt Governor said education is the only tool to transform a society.

Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, India is making impressive strides in new areas of knowledge connectivity. The entire nation is today working with one objective to make India self-reliant and a developed country by 2047, Sinha said.

He shared the transformational journey in School and Higher Education in Jammu Kashmir. He also highlighted the College on Wheels initiative launched recently to provide the students an opportunity to learn beyond the walls of classrooms.

In his address, the Lt Governor also gave his suggestions on incorporating students feedback in the education system, organizing innovation competitions and to focus on inter-disciplinary education.

On the occasion, Sinha inaugurated the BBA and BFA blocks of the Jagatpur PG College. A publication, ‘Smruti Granth’ was also released.

Satish Chandra Dubey, Member of Parliament, Aniruddh Singh, president, Managing Committee, Professor Anil Kumar Singh, Principal, people from all walks of life and students were present in the event.