PM to virtually flag off second Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat on Dec 30

Train to stop at Udhampur, Kathua: Dr Jitendra

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Dec 24: As a big relief to passengers and pilgrims of Mata Vaishno Devi Ji, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off second Vande Bharat Express virtually from New Delhi to holy town of Katra in Reasi district on December 30. After the virtual inauguration, the train will run regularly from Delhi to Katra.

Giving this information, the Minister in PMO with independent charge of Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh who also represents Kathua-Udhampur Doda constituency, said the train will run reverse to first Vande Bharat Express which was started by Modi Government from Delhi to Katra in 2019.

He said after the formal flagging off ceremony by PM the train will run from Delhi to Katra in reverse timing to first train. He said the Vande Bharat started in 2019 runs from Delhi to Katra in the morning and from Katra to Delhi in the afternoon while the second train will run from Katra to Delhi in the morning and Delhi to Katra in the evening.

Dr Jitendra Singh said on his constant pursuance and insistence, the Railway Ministry has agreed and responded to the request regarding stoppage of train at Udhampur and Kathua Railway Stations. This will be a big relief for the commuters of J&K especially to people from Udhampur -Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar and Kathua and even those from Kashmir valley intending to travel to Delhi. The train will cover the Katra to Delhi distance in six to seven hours, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that after the under construction Banihal Railway track is through another Vande Bharat train will be run up to Banihal. He said first Vande Bharat was run from Delhi to pilgrimage city of Varanasi in UP which is the Parliamentary Constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while second Vande Bharat train was run to holy township of Katra from Delhi in the year 2019.

He said Katra is the only town in the country which got second Vande Bharat train in last five years and credit for the same goes to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi who is taking keen interest in development of J&K especially it’s far-flung and hitherto neglected areas and welfare of its people.

Dr Jitendra Singh, who complimented the PM and Railway Ministry for conceding his request of stoppages of train at Udhampur and Kathua said new setup will address the problems of Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims and provide them option to travel as per their choice. Besides, it will also be a great boon for daily commuters of Udhampur, Katra, Jammu and Kathua, he added.

He said there was a consistent demand from the people regarding stoppage of train at Udhampur and Katra but the same was not possible for the first Vande Bharat train as it would get delayed and hence the new train was also started for the facility of pilgrims and public of the region.

The Union Minister said the new train will also provide facility to the commuters facing problems due to damage of Tarnah bridge in Kathua which was causing delay in traffic movement. He said with the start of another Vande Bharat Express, construction of Delhi, Amritsar and Katra Expressway Corridor and starting Jammu to Delhi air flights from 7 am in the morning and 8pm upto evening, the Jammu region will have best connectivity in entire North India as there will be total improvement in rail, road and air traffic.

The Union Minister said that the train from Katra to Srinagar in Kashmir valley will be started by next March-April. He said the starting of new train service will provide ease of travel, ease of business and ease of living.

Meanwhile people in Kathua, Jammu, Udhampur, Katra and Reasi have also complimented the Modi Government, Railway Ministry and Dr Jitendra Singh for this initiative.