Restrictions to be eased out in phased manner: Rohit Kansal

‘Availability of essentials, medical facilities ensured

Srinagar, August 13: The Government today said that the restrictions are being eased out in a phased manner in the Valley and the situation in the Jammu division has been restored.

The information was given by the Government Spokesperson Rohit Kansal during a presser held here today.

Commissioner Secretary Information M K Dwedi and Director Information and Public Relations Syed Sehrish Asgar were present.

The Spokesperson informed that the restrictions are being eased out after a local assessment by relevant local authorities of different areas and localities of the Kashmir division in a phased manner.

While referring to the initiatives taken by the Government with reference to the various essential services, the Spokesperson informed that medical services are being provided to the people without any hindrance. He further informed that 13,500 OPDs have been given requisite medical treatment and 1400 new admissions have also been done, besides performing 600 medical procedures.

The Spokesperson said that availability of all drugs including the life saving have been ensured in every hospital across the Valley.

The spokesperson further said that national highway continues to function normally and the 100 heavy vehicles carrying LPG, and other essentials are plying on daily basis. He further said that flights from Valley are operating normally and 1400-1500 light motor and other vehicles are plying on daily basis.

While referring to the full dress rehearsal of the Independence day, the Spokesperson said that it has been done in every district of the Valley and the necessary arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of Independence Day celebrations.