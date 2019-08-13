Tuesday Aug 13-2019

Aries : There are chances that there will be some disappointing moments today, foretells Ganesha. Your own recklessness may well be the cause. Ganesha says it’s good to take inspiration from seniors once in a while.

Taurus : Spontaneity, predicts Ganesha, is the need of the hour. Ignore the negative aspects and focus on the positive side. Your action rather than thoughts will yield results today. Listen to some light music to soothe your soul, suggests Ganesha.

Gemini : Today, you will get more assertive and aggressive when your authority is challenged, predicts Ganesha. You will probably take chances in financial matters later in the day. In the evening, an unpleasant occurrence is likely to throw you off guard. Don’t lose heart, your future is bright.

Cancer : You will be extremely eager and enthusiastic today, portends Ganesha. At work, your emotions will prevail over your common sense. Things, however, will change for the better as the day progresses. Loved ones will shower care and concern at night.

Leo : It is an auspicious time to undertake journey related to business. Religious and educational pursuits will be amply rewarded. The later half of the day will see you divert your attentions in the correct direction to resolve some issues. You will have to take on a lot of mental labour today, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Helping your colleagues will bring loads of good will. Your superiors will be superiorly happy with your work. Interaction with friends will be special. Revel in the company of your loved one, says Ganesha.

Libra : We all like a story with a twist in the tale, don’t we? Well, hold on to your horses today, because you may be going down the same twisted road when it comes to your career, foretells Ganesha. Your slogan of hard work seems to be your answer for everything. But allow for credence and your confidence to exert a pull on you. Evening may find you in an introspective mood as you search for the red herring in your tale today.

Scorpio : Cupid’s darts are more potent than ever today, warns Ganesha. Romantic rebirth might lead to a newer you. At the end of the day, you shall find the answer to those intimate problems, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius : Ganesha sees you being the good Samaritan, heralding better things for a brighter future. Household affairs will remain quiet and sublime. At work, however, expect smoother sailing in the latter part of the day.

Capricorn : Who wouldn’t enjoy spending fun time with friends? But it’s the hectic work schedule that makes such gathering a rare occasion. You will be fortunate to be in the company of your friends today, says Ganesha. Your love life will blossom too, and your sweetheart will seem today more understanding of your problems than they have been in recent past. Your family will support you in every way, which will make you want to live up to their expectations.

Aquarius : Today, you will devote yourself to something you’ve neglected in the past. And it’s advisable to organise your closet before it falls apart! If nothing, you may spend the day scouring job advertisements, and going for interviews. It’s a busy day whichever way, says Ganesha.

Pisces : Good times are coming your way, and this could be in the form of a promotion or a pay hike, says Ganesha. You will devote time equally between your work and family, taking a little time off to take them out on a leisure trip. Enjoy!