Sir,

Shiban Khaibri’s analysis of Rahul Gandhi’s remarks during the Jammu and Kashmir elections campaign raises concerns about divisive rhetoric.

His use of terms like “Rajas” and “outsiders” risks stoking unnecessary tensions, undermining unity. As citizens, we must demand responsible political discourse that builds bridges, not walls.

Rahul Gandhi’s avoidance of crucial issues like terrorism and the plight of displaced Kashmiri Hindus leaves significant gaps in his narrative.

Election campaigns should focus on constructive solutions and fostering peace in Jammu and Kashmir, not on provoking discord. Leaders must prioritize the welfare of the nation, encouraging unity and progress.

Muskan Mahajan

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu