Sir,

In today’s increasingly digital world, cyber security is no longer optional-it is essential. As the article rightly points out, with the rapid adoption of technology, cybercrime incidents have surged, affecting businesses and individuals alike.

A single breach can expose sensitive data, leading to financial losses and erosion of customer trust.

Organizations must move beyond relying on passwords and implement multi-layered security measures, including encryption and mobile security, to safeguard data. The importance of training employees on best practices and maintaining network security cannot be overstated. With cybercriminals growing more sophisticated, continuous vigilance and proactive defenses are crucial to staying ahead of threats. Cyber security is not just a technical issue; it is a societal one. Awareness, education, and investment in strong security measures are key to minimizing risks in this digital age.

Veer Singh

Kishtwar