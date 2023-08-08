“Relieved To Know That Govt Has Finally Decided To Reopen Cases…” Anupam Kher On Kashmiri Hindu’s “Genocide”

New Delhi, Aug 8: Actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday was “happy and relieved” after Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency reopened its inquiry after nearly three decades into the murder of retired Judge, Neelkanth Ganjoo, a Kashmiri Pandit.

Taking to Twitter, Anupam shared a post thanking PM Narendra Modi and wrote, “HISTORICAL: Happy and relieved to know that Government has finally decided to reopen cases of genocide against Kashmiri Hindus. Murder of Justice Pt. #NeelkanthGanjoo is to be investigated first. Thank you PM @narendramodi for this historic decision for #KashmiriPandits community. Justice will be delayed but not denied. Jai Hind! #TheKashmirFiles.”

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files: Unreported, Director also reacted over the opening of the case and advised the Supreme Court to take the help of his upcoming documentary series for pieces of evidence against the genocide of Hindus in Kashmir that took place 32 years ago.

Agnihotri said, “I would like to request Chandrachoor Ji, the Hon Chief Justice of India that before retiring, he should do work for religion, by which he will attain salvation. That is, the genocide of Hindus in Kashmir that took place 32 years ago, if he wants he can open the suo moto. The Supreme Court had said that they do not have evidence, I would like to tell the Chief Justice of India that if he wants to see evidence, then watch 7 episodes of The Kashmir Files: Unreported.”

He further stated that they had recorded the testimonials of the victims of the Kashmir genocide, which can be used as evidence.

“We have done the work which should have been done by the Government of India and the Courts, to record the testimonials of the victims of Kashmir Genocide, that itself is evidence. We want that even after independence in India, Hindus were constantly victimized and in the name of humanity, Kashmir, which has become such a big stigma, should be given complete justice,” he added.

The agency, in a statement on Monday, appealed to the public to come forward and share accounts of events to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the murder.

“And if the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court does not take the suo moto, then I am telling you who will watch ‘The Kashmir Files: Unreported’, they will raise the question that if a filmmaker can bring the evidence, why doesn’t the Supreme Court of India have that much power to collect these evidences?” the director concluded.

The agency said it was relying on any leads which could have a direct bearing on the case.

“In order to unearth the larger criminal conspiracy behind the murder of Retired Judge, Neelkanth Ganjoo three decades ago, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) has appealed to all persons familiar with facts or circumstances of this murder case to come forward and share any account of events which has a direct or indirect bearing on the investigation of the instant case,” read a statement from the SIA.

Neelkanth Ganjoo, a high court judge in Kashmir, was assassinated on November 4, 1989.

Three militants surrounded Ganjoo as he was in the Hari Singh Street market and shot him dead near the Srinagar High Court. (Agencies)