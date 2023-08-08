28 % GST On Face Value In Casinos, Online Gaming, Horse Racing Will Increase Revenue Collection: FM

NEW DELHI, Aug 8: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the 28 per cent GST on full face value of supplies in casinos, race courses and online gaming will result in higher revenues.

The online gaming segment grew by 28 per cent in 2021 to reach USD 1.9 billion, as per NITI Aayog estimates referred in the Draft National Policy for Growth of Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comic & Extended Reality sector in India prepared by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman said casinos are currently paying 28 per cent GST on Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR).

Online gaming industry supplying actionable claims and some horse race clubs are currently paying GST at the rate of 18 per cent on platform fees/commission ranging from 5 to 20 per cent of the full face value, while some horse race clubs are paying 28 per cent on the full face value.

Sitharaman said online gaming companies supplying actionable claims and some horse race clubs paying 18 per cent on platform fee/commission are disputing the 28 per cent levy on actionable claims in the form of betting and gambling before various legal fora.

”It is anticipated that the levy of 28 per cent on full face value, as recommended in the 50th GST Council meeting, will result in increase of revenue from current levels,” Sitharaman added. (Agencies)