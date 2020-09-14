Regional discrimination will not be tolerated in JK: LG

SRINAGAR: Regional discrimination in administration will not be tolerated at any level in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here on Monday as he vowed to use technology to curb the menace of corruption.

“There is zero tolerance for discrimination between Kashmir and Jammu or dividing the union territory on any basis. It will not be tolerated at any level — be it at the level of chief secretary or the LG — as long as I am here,” Sinha told reporters here.

He also said the administration will use technology to weed out corruption from Government offices. (AGENCIES)