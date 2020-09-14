‘Attack on farmers’ rights’: Cong slams Govt’s farm sector bills

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday hit out at the Government over the introduction of three farmers-related bills, alleging that they will give “freedom” to corporates to “brutally exploit” the farmers and take away the protection that the minimum support price provides.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Government’s ordinances, which are to be replaced by the bills introduced by the Government on Monday, saying they were a “deadly attack” on farmers and agricultural labourers.

The Centre on Monday introduced three bills in Lok Sabha on farm sector with Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar asserting that they will help farmers get a remunerative price for their produce as well as private investments and technology. (AGENCIES)