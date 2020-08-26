‘Refusal’ by Centre to pay GST compensation to states nothing short of betrayal: Sonia

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said “refusal” by the Centre to pay GST compensation to the states is nothing short of a betrayal of the trust of the people of India.

She was addressing a meeting of chief ministers of states ruled by non-NDA parties, which was convened by her ahead of the crucial GST Council meeting on Thursday and the Monsoon session of Parliament that is likely to start from September 14.

Gandhi said the issue of GST compensation being paid to states on time according to laws passed by Parliament is crucial but this is not happening. (AGENCIES)