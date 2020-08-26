Money put in Pak bank accounts of JeM commander before Pulwama blast: NIA

NEW DELHI: Mohammed Umar Farooq, the nephew of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, had received Rs 10 lakh in his bank accounts in Pakistan to execute the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed in February last year, the NIA has said in its chargesheet.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe has shown that Rs 10 lakh in Pakistani currency was credited into three accounts of Farooq, the main accused in the suicide attack case who was later killed in an encounter with security forces, in Allied Bank and Mezaan Bank in that country days before the incident, officials said. (AGENCIES)