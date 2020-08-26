FASTag made mandatory for availing discounts on NH toll plazas

NEW DELHI: The Government on Wednesday said it has made FASTag mandatory for availing all discounts on National Highways toll plazas.

It has issued a gazette notification in this regard.

“The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has made the use of FASTag mandatory for availing return journey discount or any other exemptions on Toll Fee Plazas. Users who wish to claim a discount for making return journey within 24 hours or any other local exemptions, shall be required to have a valid functional FASTag on the vehicle,” MoRTH said in a statement. (AGENCIES)