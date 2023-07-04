Rashmi calls for sensitisation of dealers, consumers for greater GST awareness

Awareness drives, bike rallies by State Taxes Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: On the third day of GST awareness week, Commissioner State Taxes, Dr. Rashmi Singh, today flagged off a drive of GST warriors from Nagrota here who dispersed to Udhampur and Reasi for creating massive awareness among the people about GST.

The event was organised under the joint efforts of Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Administration & Enforcement), Jammu, Namrita Dogra and her team including DC enforcement Samba, Sanjay Gupta; DC Enforcement Lakhanpur, Ranjeet Singh; Assistant Commissioners, Aijaz Qaiser and Mandeep Kour and jurisdictional circle heads of Doda, Udhampur, Reasi, Samba, Kathua and Rajouri.

The drive was held with an aim to spread awareness among the dealers about the need to pay their Goods and Services Tax (GST) on time as well as of the consumers for their participation in GST collection. During the drive, bike rallies and door to door awareness campaigns were also held to engage the public and educate them about the various aspects of GST, its benefits, and impact on economy.

With the participation of passionate bikers, enthusiasts, and members of the community, the rally aimed to create an environment conducive to learning and understanding the significance of GST in our daily lives.

Starting from the Ban Toll Plaza, the rally followed a carefully curated route towards Domail, covering several key locations along the way. Participants were encouraged to display banners and placards promoting the benefits of GST.

Taking a lead in this initiative, Commissioner State Taxes, while speaking on the occasion, highlighted the importance of GST as a transformative taxation system and asked the GST warriors of the department to carry forward the message of GST compliance to every nook and corner of the UT.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Commissioner State Taxes Jammu, expressed her gratitude towards all the participants and their commitment to spreading awareness about GST. She said that only through collective efforts of all stakeholders that the UT is witnessing a positive impact of GST on the economy, simplification of the tax system, and the increase in voluntary compliance.

Similar, awareness campaigns and drives were held at Kathua and Rajouri which were flagged off by respective Deputy Commissioners and the drives carried clear message that paying taxes can only lead to development.