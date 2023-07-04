Some elements sabotaging PM’s ‘Sab Ka Saath’ mission: JACRC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: Joint Action Committee (Reserved Categories) has alleged that a lobby of doctors and bureaucrats was trying to sabotage PM Modi’s Mission of Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas in Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing a press conference, here today, retirees and socio-religious groups of SC/ST/OBC drew attention towards un-necessary controversy over a recent order of Health & Medical Education Department on adopting rotation headship mechanism in various departments of GMCs/GDCs throughout JKUT. They alleged that a coterie of few doctors in connivance with J&K bureaucracy was trying to give caste colour to the Government order.

In this regard, Prof G L Thapa mentioned about a media report giving caste colour to the order. “We warn that if such people and the media don’t desist from casteist mindset, we will take appropriate action as warranted including gherao of that particular newspaper,” he said.

Mohinder Bhagat; while addressing the media, said that there are 25 departments in GMC Jammu and its associated hospitals and from amongst these 19 departments are directly affected. But this report has picked only eight departments and from these eight, it has wrongly picked one department (ENT). “Fact of the matter is that by this order the HoDship tenure of reserved categories have been reduced to only two years whereas prior to this order in all the mentioned departments by this media report, the tenure of reserved categories senior faculty could have been four years to 10 years,” he said and added that a greater loss has been inflicted on reserved categories by this order.

“This media report picked only seven departments and not the rest of 12 to create unnecessary ill will within Hindu fold in Jammu and Kashmir. This type of false propaganda through the media can further create a wedge and unrest,” he further said and demanded action against the concerned media person under relevant provisions of law.

Sham Basson alleged that a particular caste lobby in GMC Jammu does not digest any person from reserved category taking over the reins of institutional head or HoD of a Department.

The Joint Action Committee members urged upon Health Secretary, Chief Secretary, Lt Governor and also the PM of India to take stern action against such bad elements.

Those present in the press conference, included Prof Kali Dass, T C Bavouria, G L Rahi, M L Banalia, B R Banalia, Abdul Majid Malik, Kewal Fotra, Raj Kumar Bhagat, Sardari Lal, Romesh Kumar, Vishal Bhagat, Rakesh Attri, Manoj Kumar, Sohan Badgal, Kewal Krishan Fotra, Baldev Raj, Des Raj and others.