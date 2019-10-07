Rape case: Hearing against Tejpal adjourned till Oct 21

PANAJI: A Goa Court on Monday adjourned till October 21 the trial against Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal in a sexual assault case lodged by his former woman colleague, after the victim failed to attend the hearing.

The additional district and sessions court at Mapusa will continue hearing on October 21, 22 and 23, when the victim would be cross-examined by Tejpal’s counsel, special public prosecutor Francisco Tavora told reporters.

A Supreme Court bench in August asked the Goa court to complete the trial in the case, preferably within six months, and refused Tejpal’s plea to quash the First Information Report (FIR) filed against him.

Tejpal allegedly sexually assaulted the complainant inside an elevator of a five-star hotel in Goa in 2013.

He has denied the allegations levelled against him.

Tejpal was arrested on November 30, 2013 by the crime branch after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court.

He has been out on bail since May 2014.

In September last year, the district court framed charges against Tejpal.

He was booked under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 350 (criminal force), 376 (rape) and 354(A) and (B) (sexually coloured remarks and use of criminal force on woman).

He had earlier also moved the Bombay High Court, seeking a stay on framing of charges against him, but his petition was dismissed. (agencies)