Govt must tell plan about 19 lakh people who are not named in NRC: Chidambaram

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said the government should disclose its plan about the 19 lakh people who are not named in the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Mr Chidambaram’s family posted a series of tweets on behalf of the former Union minister.

“I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following:If NRC is a ‘legal process’, how will the legal process deal with the 19 lakh persons who have been declared non-citizens?,” the tweet read.

“If Bangladesh has been assured that the NRC process will not affect Bangladesh, how will the Indian state deal with the 19 lakh persons?” he said.

“How long will these 19 lakh persons live with uncertainty, anxiety and denial of civic and human rights?” the tweet said.

“As we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s humanism, we are obliged to answer these questions,” the tweet added.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was on a four-day visit to India last week, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured her that NRC will not have any effect on Bangladesh, and she is satisfied with this assurance of Mr Modi. (AGENCIES)