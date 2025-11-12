Rana Orders Strict Action Against Illegal Units Operating In Forest Areas

JAMMU, Nov 12: Minister for Forests, Ecology & Environment, Javed Ahmed Rana today directed senior functionaries of the department to initiate stringent action against all illegally operating Stone Crusher Units, Hot Mix Plants and Batching Plants within the Jammu Forest Division.

The Minister issued these directions while chairing a high-level review meeting at Civil Secretariat, convened to assess the functioning and compliance status of such industrial units operating in and around forest areas.

During the meeting, Rana emphasized that no illegal or environmentally non-compliant activity would be tolerated, instructing officers to take action under all relevant legal provisions against any units found violating forest or environmental regulations.

He stressed that these directions must translate into visible on-ground outcomes, directing the field functionaries to adopt a proactive, result-oriented approach.

The Minister further directed officials to undertake a comprehensive verification of pollution control measures being implemented by each operational unit.

He underscored the need to minimize ecological impact through strict adherence to environmental protection norms and sustainable operational practices.

Rana called for the submission of detailed inspection and monitoring reports from all forest circles, highlighting that regular field inspections and timely reporting are essential for effective enforcement.

Expressing concern over reports of unauthorized excavation, land levelling, residue deposition and waste dumping within forest areas, the Minister instructed the department to take immediate corrective measures.

He emphasized the need to prevent damage to natural vegetation and ensure complete compliance with forest and environmental protection laws.

The Minister also underscored the importance of institutional coordination and synergy among the Forest Territorial Wing, Pollution Control Board and Forest Protection Wing. He added that a robust inter-departmental coordination framework is crucial for effective monitoring, prompt response, and efficient enforcement against environmental violations.

Reiterating Omar Abdullah Government’s commitment to sustainable and responsible development, Rana stated that industrial operations must conform to the principles of ecological preservation and prudent resource utilization.

He assured that the Forest Department will continue to strengthen monitoring mechanisms to safeguard the region’s rich environmental heritage.