LG Manoj Sinha Inaugurates The International Film Festival Of Srinagar

Srinagar, November 12: “We must eliminate every single terror element within the society to completely restore the peace and this effort requires the cooperation of all sections of the public,” the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday. The Lieutenant Governor was speaking at the inauguration of the International Film Festival of Srinagar, organised by Vomedh Group.

The Lieutenant Governor exhorted the film-makers to come up with films, which narrate ordeal of terror victims, expose ringleaders of terror ecosystem and showcase the transformation after August 2019.

“People must expose the enemies of peace by providing information about them to the Police and Security Agencies, so that entire terror ecosystem hiding behind the cover in the society is neutralised and a befitting reply is given to the evil intentions of the neighbouring country,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor said that after the last 5-6 years of tireless, dedicated work and many sacrifices of the J&K Police, Army, Intelligence and Security Forces, we have been able to create a fear-free environment in J&K and established a safe, supportive and inclusive system for youth to realise their dreams.

“Society must come together to guard this peace, progress, joy and renewed hope,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor shared the efforts taken by the UT Administration to facilitate ease of film shooting and revive J&K’s bond with the film industry.

He also called upon the film-makers to strike a balance between entertainment and social responsibility.

“Cinema is one of the most powerful tools for shaping social narratives, fostering cultural unity, and promoting the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The 4th edition of The International Film Festival of Srinagar (TIFFS) received over 100 film entries from 20 countries. An eminent jury panel has shortlisted 20 short films, 6 feature films, and 4 documentaries for screening. The selected feature films represent countries like India, Poland, Russia, and Sri Lanka. Other nations represented in the selections include the USA, France, Germany, Turkey, and Switzerland, among others.

The 3-days of cinematic celebration will showcase cinema that bridges cultures and celebrates storytelling. The vibrant cultural and cinematic festival serves as a powerful symbol of Jammu Kashmir’s artistic resurgence, drawing filmmakers and audiences from across the globe and solidifying its standing as a global platform for creative exchange.

Rohit Bhat and Rakesh Roshan Bhat, Festival Directors, TIFFS, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir; Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Rajiv Pandey, DIG CKR; Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; members of Vomedh group, Avanti Foundation, and Landmark Crafts Limited, prominent artists, film personalities and Cinema lovers attended the inaugural ceremony.