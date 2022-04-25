Rana calls for societal role for preservation, promotion of Dogri

Dogri Album ‘Dudu-Basantgarh Di Guchhi’ released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU Apr 25- Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today called for big societal role in preservation and promotion of Dogri, suggesting that a corpus fund could be a viable initiative to put this sweet language on a wider canvass through mediums like film and music industry.

He said: “Language is the identity of any nation, community and ethnicity and therefore we must bequeath our posterity the sweetest and richest mother tongue of their ancestors”.

Former ministers and senior BJP leaders Pawan Gupta, Rajiv Jasrotia, Prem Sagar Aziz , Naryan Singh and Chairman Team Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal also spoke on the occasion.

Devender Rana was speaking after releasing a Dogri album ‘Dudu Basantgarh Di Guchhi’, penned and directed by Mohan Singh Slathia, sung by Raman Slathia, Nirbhay Singh Slathia, Surinder Manhas and Vanshika Jaral , composed by Nirbhay Singh Slathia , Music directed by Surinder Singh Manhas while DOP editing and grade by K K Malhotra Films.

Mr Rana also pleaded for formulating a SPV for preservation and development of Parmandal – the Chotta Kashi– Devak, Old heritage temples, heritage ponds and Durbargarh- the Mubarak Mandi Complex, saying that these are the real treasure which have been inherited and, therefore, these need to be preserved and developed in a big way.

Referring to the popularity of Punjabi beyond regional and continental boundaries, the Senior BJP leader said this has been possible because of the overwhelming support of the people, diasporas, film and music industry. Similarly, the Dogri language has to be promoted at a larger scale with sincerity of purpose by one and all, irrespective of region, religion or caste, he added.

On the demand for adequate slot for Dogri on Jammu Doordarshan, Rana said that he has taken up the matter with the Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, who has assured that this will be examined earnestly.

Former Minister, Pawan Gupta suggested pro-active approach by intellectuals and artists in promoting Dogri. He observed that perhaps it may be easy to deliver sermons and indulge in rhetoric about the promotion and preservation of the mother tongue but there is a need for a collective effort to work in this regard.

Former Minister, Prem Sagar Aziz and Rajiv Jasrotia also spoke on the occasion.