BJP to build new J&K with participation of people: Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 25: Thanking the people for turning up in large numbers to hear Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in Samba district yesterday, BJP J&K UT president, Ravinder Raina said that BJP will build a “new and beautiful” Jammu and Kashmir with the cooperation of the local people.

Click here to watch video

Addressing a press conference here at Party headquarters today along with former Dy. CM Kavinder Gupta, party general secretaries, Vibodh Gupta and Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, Raina expressed sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for giving impetus to development. BJP also expressed sincere gratitude to the residents of J&K for participating in the epic rally and greeting the Prime Minister.

He said that people from every age group and every walk of life participated in the rally with full zeal and enthusiasm. This massive participation by the people from UT clearly shows the love and respect of masses from Jammu & Kashmir for the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi irrespective of region or religion. Hindu, Muslim, Urban or village dweller, Dogras, Kashmiris, Pahadi, Gujjar, Bakkarwa, PoJK, refugees , SCs, OBCs, Valmikis, border residents and everybody else participated in the massive gathering of PMs rally, he added.

“Foundation stones of projects costing around 20,000 crore were laid in this historic rally. The PM laid stress on the industrial estates, directly addressed the youth of J&K and assured that the problems faced by the ancestors will not be faced by the youth of Jammu & Kashmir. PM has laid impetus on the new development aspects and self sustenance. PM has reiterated that all the distances will be filled up with the “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” and with efforts of all, Jammu and Kashmir will continue to tread on the path of peace, prosperity and development and a new beautiful Jammu & Kashmir will be build”, Raina said.

“Prime Minister has laid foundation stones for great projects like hydro electric projects, industrial estates, express highways, tunnels. These all works speak of the PM’s commitment. The AIIMS, eight medical colleges, ring roads, six thousands to farmers, Ayushman Bharat cards, construction of toilets, free LPG connections, pension schemes and all numerous other schemes that are providing direct benefit to the needy population itself speaks of the commitment of Prime Minister towards welfare of people’’, Raina said. “We have also successfully resisted Corona Pandemic under his leadership in a way that it became an example for the whole world to follow” Raina added.