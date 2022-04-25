Baramulla traders protest against undue power cuts

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Apr 25: The Traders Federation in north Kashmir’s Baramulla today held a protest demonstration against the KPDCL for its alleged failure in ensuring a regular power supply in the month of Ramadan.

In this regard, the members of the Traders Federation Baramulla come out to protest and blocked the road at the main chowk, raising slogans against the concerned for, what they said, depriving them of regular power supply.

They urged the administration to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to the people, especially during Sehri and Iftaar hours.

“Unscheduled power cuts are causing a lot of hardships to the people in this Holy month of Ramadan. We have never seen such worst and frequent cuts, especially during Sehri and Iftaar times,” said Tariq Ahmad Secretary Baramulla Traders Federation.

He warned that they will be left with no option but to launch a massive agitation if the power supply does not improve without any further delay.