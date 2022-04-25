Tarigami terms PM’s promise to J&K youth blatant lie

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Apr 25: CPI (M) leader Mohammed Yosuf Tarigami today termed the promise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the young generation of J&K “a blatant lie” while stating that the Modi-Government has pushed the youth of Kashmir to the wall.

Addressing a press conference here, Tarigami said that the Government has done nothing to provide jobs to the youth and control the price rise. “The BJP government pushed them to the wall while scores of youth were detained and put behind the bars ahead of PM Modi’s visit,” he said.

He said that the PM has made tall claims to appease the youth, “but it won’t serve the cause as there is a need to change the ground situation.”

What matters for the youth is to provide them employment, ensure a free atmosphere for them and give them security, he said.

On the hype created on the establishment of Panchayati Raj, Tarigami said that the same is not new in J&K, but existed well even before the partition.

He said that the implementation of GST was a big blow to the federal structure of India and that the government has claimed that the States will get their share under GST, “but nothing has been given to the States so far.”

Tarigami said that PM in a meeting of J&K leaders said ‘Doori door Karni Hai’, “but unfortunately nothing happened on the ground,” he said.

On the power scenario, he said that the government should intervene and the 50 per cent of electricity being generated from J&K should be given to the consumers here so that the people could heave a sigh of relief.

“Currently, 45 per cent of electricity being supplied to different states is being generated from J&K, the need is that the government should intervene to provide at least 50 per cent to the consumers in JK,” he said.

While commenting on the role of bureaucracy in J&K, Tarigami said that bureaucrats were lying to the central Government and that there was “no calm in Kashmir” while the era of silence should not be mistaken for acceptance.