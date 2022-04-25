Dharmarth Trust providing state-of-art facilities to devotees: Ajatshatru

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 25: Ajatshatru Singh, Trustee J&K Dharmarth Trust today said that this over one hundred years old institution is providing state of art facilities to devotees visiting J&K to pay obeisance at different temples and shrines in the Union Territory.

He was addressing an august gathering after inaugurating ultra modern waiting lounge amidst chanting of Vedic Mantras by the revered Priests in the Raghunath ji Temple premises. President Dharmarth Trust, Advocate Ajay Gandotra and Dr Gopal Parthasarthi Sharma, Secretary accompanied Ajatshatru Singh during the inaugural function.

Ajatshatru Singh said that the Trust is committed to upkeep and maintain all the temples and shrines running under its ambit and it will leave no stone unturned in providing all necessary facilities to devotees visiting the aforesaid places of worship. He reiterated that Dharmarth Trust is a more than 100 years old institution and is rendering yeoman’s service to the visiting devotees to facilitate their visit.

The Trustee urged the people to come in large numbers to pay obeisance at Raghunath ji Temple and other temples under the patronage of Dharmarth Trust throughout the Union Territory because this will help in connecting the children with the culture besides giving solace to all through unique spiritual experience while praying inside these historical temples.

Adv Ajay Gandotra, in his address, asserted that the Trust has taken number of initiatives recently in providing facilities to the visiting devotees from across the country. He informed that the Trust has made ramps for the differently-abled persons in the Raghunath ji Temple and is committed to take many more initiatives to bring in vibrancy in the working of the Trust.

Gandotra made a fervent appeal to the Government to cooperate and ask revenue officials for updating the records of Dharmarth Trust land and for cancellation of all Girdwaris for which representation has already been submitted to the Divisional Commissioner and concerned Deputy Commissioners.

During the programme, Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta and Deputy Mayor of Jammu, Purnima Sharma also addressed the gathering and assured fullest support to the Trust under various schemes of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir , be it the Smart City Project or otherwise.

Prominent amongst those who were present include Dr Kamal Kishore Mishra, Assistant Prof University of Calcutta, Dr Shiv Kumar Raina, Chairman J&K Dharmarth Trust Advisory Committee, S.M Sahni former Director Tourism Jammu, Mahant Rajkumar Langar, Ravi Bakshi, Darshan Kumar, Anil Sharma, Vijay Saraf, B.L Bhat, Sat Pal and others.